Latestt Study Report on Apheresis Equipment Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- This report on the global apheresis equipment market includes the different facets of therapeutic apheresis, donor apheresis, and the apheresis devices market. The report covers the performance of various segments of the apheresis market in terms of revenues generated in such segments. The overall market is classified on the basis of the types of applications of apheresis, different procedural modalities of therapeutic apheresis, various technologies employed, and the types of equipment used in apheresis. The report provides in-depth analysis of the sub-segments of the market with their estimated forecast of market size from 2010 to 2018. The base year for this forecast is 2011 and compounded annual growth rate is calculated from 2012 to 2018.
The applications equipment market is classified on the basis of types of clinical areas in which the apheresis procedure is employed. The report covers the analysis of the estimated revenues and forecast of these major applications for the period 2012 – 2018. Similar analysis is performed for the procedure modalities of apheresis and types of technology used in therapeutic apheresis. This report also includes analysis of the global apheresis equipment market, which is further segmented on the basis of geographical distribution. The overall analysis of the competitiveness of the global apheresis equipment market is covered in the report. The above mentioned key analysis with recommendations would be of assistance in taking strategic decisions related to the market.
Further, this report also covers the major firms that are active in the apheresis market. The company profiles included in the report will be of significant help in understanding the tactical overview of the market. The company profiling performed in the report covers the financial and strategic properties, SWOT analysis, and the recent developments of the major players of the global apheresis market.
The market numbers of this report have been derived by performing secondary research and have been further validated with C-level executives of major market players in the apheresis market through primary research. This research is specifically prepared to analyze and estimate the performance of the major apheresis equipment segments in the global market. The study also presents a comprehensive assessment of the major strategies of the market stakeholders and their winning imperatives by segmenting the market as follows:
Apheresis equipment market, by types of applications
Renal diseases
Neurology
Hematology
Others
Apheresis equipment market, by types of procedures
Plasmapheresis
Photophereis
LDL-apheresis
Plateletpheresis
Leukapheresis
Erythrocytapheresis
Others
Apheresis machines market, by technology
Centrifugation
Membrane filtration
Apheresis equipment market, by geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
The extensive research and high level analysis will allow apheresis device manufacturers, lawmakers, apheresis service providers, medical companies, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about apheresis services, equipment manufacturing, marketing, growth strategies, and gain competitive advantage.
