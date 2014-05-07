MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ Latex Coating Markets In China ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for latex coating has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Marine Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. MARINE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Marine Coatings Industry Structure
Marine Coatings Industry Production, Capacity and Demand
Major Producer Facility
Market Share of Key Producers
Major Marine Coatings Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investments
Potential Entrants
Technology Development
China’s Marine Coatings Price
IV. MARINE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Marine Coatings Production and Demand by Chemistry
Epoxy Coating
Acrylics Paint
Alkyds Paint
Polyurethane Paint
Other Marine Coatings
Coating Raw material
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V. MARINE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Marine Coatings Markets Outlook
Oil Tanker
Oil Tanker Industry Trends
Marine Coatings Consumption in Oil Tanker
Container Ship
Container Ship Market Trends
Marine Coatings Consumption in Container Ship
VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS
China Market Entry Overview
China’s Distribution System
Marine Coatings Thinner Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
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