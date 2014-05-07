Latex Coating Markets in China

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- China's demand for latex coating has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Marine Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. MARINE COATINGS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Marine Coatings Industry Structure

Marine Coatings Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Marine Coatings Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China’s Marine Coatings Price



IV. MARINE COATINGS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Marine Coatings Production and Demand by Chemistry

Epoxy Coating

Acrylics Paint

Alkyds Paint

Polyurethane Paint

Other Marine Coatings

Coating Raw material



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V. MARINE COATINGS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Marine Coatings Markets Outlook

Oil Tanker

Oil Tanker Industry Trends

Marine Coatings Consumption in Oil Tanker

Container Ship

Container Ship Market Trends

Marine Coatings Consumption in Container Ship



VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China’s Distribution System

Marine Coatings Thinner Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure



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