Latex Powder Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTELE Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players by 2027 : Wacker, Akzo Nobel, DCC, SANWEI, BASF

Market Drivers

The study further explores how the total market of latex powder can be applied to various target markets during the projected timeline. The need for re-dispersible polymers is increasing worldwide due to its numerous advantages in the building industry, like stronger mortar production, improved fluid retention and durability, huge influence and abrasion resistance, and increased flexural strength and endurance.

The building segment has the largest market share for latex powders. As the largest end-user business of the global market for latex powders, it is used in a wide range of applications such as ceramic tile adhesives, concrete repair mortars, joint fillers, thermal insulating adhesives, decorative or rendering plasters, wallpaper adhesives, self-leveling mortars and sealing slurries, and others. The increasing technology sector, increased preference for packaged food and a better quality of life are key factors driving the global market. Latex materials can be used in food, medicine and dentistry, as well as in many various industries.



Key Players:

Wacker, Akzo Nobel, DCC, SANWEI, BASF, Shandong Xindadi, Xinjiang Huitong, Dow, VINAVIL, Hexion, Ashland, Wanwei, Henan Tiansheng Chem, Xinjiang Su Nok, Mizuda Bioscience, Shandong Micron



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- VAE Type

- VAE-Veo Va Type

- Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

- Construction and Tile Adhesives

- Putty Powder

- Dry-mix Mortars

- Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

- Caulks

- Others



Regional Outlook

This study includes an overview of various market areas, including Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The U.S. was among the biggest markets before COVID-19 due to the excellent infrastructure and simplified financial investment. The European area can also see high market gains for latex powder.



Key Points Covered in the Report:

- Detailed overview of the Latex Powder market to assist clients and businesses in making crucial decisions

- Latest and emerging trends influencing the growth of the market

- Market concentration, production and consumption ratio, demand & supply analysis, and import/export

- Trends, challenges, threats, and opportunities impacting the development and market size

- SWOT analysis of each major market player along

- In-depth analysis of major market players with detailed portfolios of their products, production capacity, revenue estimation, and gross margin

- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants as well as established companies to make beneficial business decisions



