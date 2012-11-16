Latham's Steel Doors Differentiate with High Security Alternatives to Wood and PVCu

West Midlands, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2012 -- Doors are a threshold designed to simultaneously provide a separation between private and public, heating insulation and a psychological sense of isolation and security. However, the effect they may have could differ greatly from how effective they are in real terms. Most wooden and PVCu doors can be easily broken into by determined criminals, and leave many wishing they had greater security. Traditionally a security door and shutter specialist, Latham’s Steel Doors have now diversified into front doors and residential doors to address this need.



Latham’s Steel Doors have established a reputation for producing a high standard of safety and security doors with various degrees of access, including fire escapes, multi point locking doors and leaf and a half style doors.



Every security door is given an individual security rating and comes with a detailed description of its specifications and features, as well as the ability to explore the CAD drawings for a detailed insight into the construction and robustness of the unit. Each door has its own sales brochure, and if none of the stock items fit the bill, Latham’s are able to produce any bespoke item to fit individual needs.



They have recently expanded their functional range to include visual design options that significantly broadened the doors’ potential usage, making a steel front door identical to a typical wood or PVCu item.



A spokesperson for Latham’s explained their diversification,



“Traditional steel security doors and shutters have served us well, but as we look toward continuity and growth, it became apparent that these solutions wouldn’t serve for every situation. As such, we offer an incredible range of steel doors with a much broader range of both functional and design features, with a view to a much wider range of uses. The wooden and PVCu doors familiar to most homes in fact offer very little security by comparison with steel doors, and the same is true of offices, factories and other common workplaces. Despite their increased security and functionality, they can include panelling and letterboxes so they are identical to the typical front door. We also offer unique additions such as high decibel sound proofing, spy holes and knob sets to maximise variety and customisability.”



