Latin America Adhesives and Sealants Market Hit USD 2.47 Billion by 2020: Grand View Research, Inc

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Latin America market for adhesives and sealants is expected to reach USD 2.47 billion by 2020, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Growth of major end use industries such as automotive and construction, mainly in Brazil and Argentina is expected to boost the demand for adhesives and sealants over the forecast period. In addition, increasing market penetration of adhesives in medical industry is also expected to drive have positive impact on demand over the next six years. However, volatility in raw material prices coupled with growing environmental concerns is expected to be a key challenge for market participants.



Water-based adhesives emerged as the leading technology used in Latin America and accounted for 48.3% of total market volume in 2013. Regional market for solvent-based adhesives technology is expected to reach USD 225.4 million by 2020, growing at an estimated CAGR of 4% from 2014 to 2020.



The report “Latin America Adhesives and Sealants Market Analysis By Technology (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Reactive), By Product (Acrylic, PVA, Polyurethane), By Application (Pressure Sensitive Applications, Construction, Automotive) And Segment Forecasts To 2020,” is available now to Grand View Research customers and can also be purchased directly at http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/latin-america-adhesives-and-sealants-market



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Further key findings from the study suggest:



- Latin American market for adhesives was 499.1 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 741.1 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2014 to 2020. The regional demand for sealants was 67.4 kilo tons in 2013 and is expected to reach 93.9 kilo tons by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2014 to 2020.

- Acrylic adhesives emerged as the leading product segment and accounted for 38.2% of total market volume in 2013. Acrylic adhesives were followed by PVA adhesives which accounted for 27.9% of total regional consumption in 2013. On the other hand, silicone sealants dominated the regional sealants consumption and accounted for 31.1% of total market volume in 2013. Silicone sealants are also expected to be the fastest growing product segment in the Country at an estimated CAGR of 5.3% from 2014 to 2020.

- Pressure sensitive applications emerged as the leading application segment in the Country for adhesives and accounted for 26.9% of total market volume in 2013. However, furniture is expected to be the fastest growing application segment at an estimated CAGR of 6.6% from 2014 to 2020. On the other hand, construction dominated the regional sealants demand and accounted for 28.1% of total market volume in 2013.

- Brazil dominated the regional market for both adhesives and sealants. Brazilian market for adhesives is expected to reach USD 1,168.6 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2014 to 2020.



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For the purpose of this study, Grand View Research has segmented the adhesives and sealants market on the basis of technology, product, application and region:



Latin America Adhesives Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Water-Based

- Solvent-Based

- Hot Melt

- Reactive & Others



Latin America Adhesives Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Acrylic

- PVA

- Polyurethanes

- Styrenic Block

- Epoxy

- EVA

- Others



Latin America Adhesives Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Pressure Sensitive Applications

- Packaging

- Construction

- Furniture

- Footwear

- Automotive

- Other



Latin America Sealants Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Silicones

- Polyurethanes

- Acrylic

- Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

- Others



Latin America Sealants Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Construction

- Automotive

- Packaging

- Assembly

- Pressure Sensitive Tapes

- Consumers

- Others



Adhesives and Sealants Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2020)

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Rest of Latin America



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