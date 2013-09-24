Latin America Adhesives and Sealants Market Is Expected to Reach USD 2.136.1 Million and 327.3 Million Respectively by 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Transparency Market Research is Published new Market Report "Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market for Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Assembly, Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Other Applications - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 - 2019". The Latin America adhesives market was valued atUSD 1,404 million in 2012 and expected to reach USD 2,136.1 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2013 to 2019. The Latin America sealants market was valued atUSD 214.2 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 327.3 million by 2019 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2013 to 2019.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latin-america-adhesives-sealants.html



Growth of major end-use industries such as construction and automotive mainly in the emerging economies of Brazil and Argentina is expected to boost the market for adhesives and sealants over the next six years. However, the volatility in raw material prices coupled with environmental concerns regarding the use of synthetic (petroleum-based) adhesives and sealants is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period. In order to reduce reliance on synthetic adhesives and sealants, major manufacturers such as The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel and Danimer Scientific LLC among others have been shifting their focus towards developing bio-based adhesives and sealants.



Acrylic and polyvinyl acetate (PVA) based adhesives together accounted for over 50% of the total market demand in 2012. Key adhesives application industries include electronics, automobiles, construction and packaging among others. Owing to their fast setting properties Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) based adhesives are expected to be the fastest growing product segment at an estimated CAGR of 5.6% from 2013 to 2019. Sealants market was dominated by silicone based sealants, accounting for over 30% of the total regional demand in 2012. Growing automotive industry in Brazil is expected to fuel the demand for sealants in the region over the forecast period.



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Pressure sensitive applications (PSA) emerged as the largest consumer of adhesives with 27% of the Latin America market in 2012. The furniture industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for adhesives at an estimated CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period, owing to growing disposable income in the region. On the other hand, automotive industry is expected to be the fastest growing market for sealants, with demand estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2013 to 2019 in Latin America.



Construction industry dominated the sealants market in the region with 28% of the total demand in 2012.



Growing foreign investments into Brazil have spurred growth in infrastructure development in the Latin



American countries. Upcoming events such as the FIFA World Cup 2014 and Olympic Games in 2016 are expected to ensure continuous demand for sealants from the construction industry in Brazil.



Brazil dominated the adhesives and the sealants market with over 50% and 75 % of theLatin America market, respectively in 2012. Along with being the largest market, Brazil is also expected to be the fastest growing market at an estimated CAGR of 5.5% and 5.1% over the forecast period, for adhesives and sealants, respectively from 2013 to 2019. Other Latin American countries such as Mexico and Argentina are expected to witness moderate growth rate in the near future.



Some of the key manufacturers of adhesives and sealants include 3M Company, Henkel AG., H.B Fuller Company, BASF SE, Bostik SA, UNISEAL Inc., Ellsworth Adhesives and Dow Chemical Company among others.



The report segments the Latin America adhesives market as,



Adhesives Market: Product Segment Analysis,



- Acrylic

- PVA

- Polyurethanes

- Styrenic block

- Epoxy

- EVA

- Other (including silicones, polyisobutylene)



Adhesives Market: Application Segment Analysis,



- Pressure sensitive applications

- Packaging

- Construction

- Furniture

- Footwear

- Automotive

- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)



Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis,



- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Rest of the Latin America



The report segments the Latin America Sealants market as,



Sealants Market: Product Segment Analysis,



- Silicones

- Polyurethanes

- Acrylic

- Polyvinyl acetate

- Other (including polysulphide, EVA, etc)



Sealants Market: Application Segment Analysis,



- Construction

- Automotive

- Packaging

- Assembly

- Pressure sensitive tapes

- Consumers

- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)



Sealants Market: Regional Analysis,

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Rest of the Latin America







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