Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives and Sealants Market for Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Assembly, Pressure Sensitive Tapes and Other Applications 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Adhesives And Sealants (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy, EVA, Silicones) Market For Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Assembly, Pressure Sensitive Tapes And Other Applications



Growing demand from key end-use applications such as construction and automotive industries is expected to boost the demand in Latin America. These industrial sectors are witnessing rapid growth in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Colombia and other regions, thus fuelling the demand for adhesives and sealants. However, growing environmental concerns and volatile raw material prices of crude oil are expected to hinder market growth. Bio-based adhesives and sealants are expected to catch up in the near future owing to their eco friendly characteristics.



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This report gives a detailed description of the Latin American adhesives and sealants market based on volume share (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period 2012 to 2019. The report highlights the factors contributing towards the growth of the market and the restraints that impede the market. Detailed forecasts for the years 2013-2019 for both adhesives and sealants have been given separately, for better understanding of the individual market scenario. The adhesives and sealants market is described with respect to their various segments along with the opportunities that are expected in the coming six years.



For geographic analysis, the Latin American market has been segmented into countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America - The adhesives market has been segmented based on the following product types - PVA (polyvinyl acetate), polyurethanes, styrenic block, epoxy, EVA and others. Similarly, the sealants market has been segmented on the basis of product types comprising silicones, polyurethanes, acrylic, polyvinyl acetate and others including polysulfide and EVA. The study also analyses market attractiveness for all product segments of adhesives and sealants with the help of the market attractiveness tool.



The study segments the market on an application basis, provides forecasts and estimates for each application segment in terms of revenue and volume over the forecast period from 2013 to 2019.



For a more comprehensive view of the market, a value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model is provided to throw light on the specifics of the industry structure besides giving an overview of the degree of competitiveness. The report also includes detailed profiles of key players such as 3M Company, Henkel AG, BASF SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Avery Dennison and Ellsworth Adhesives among others. The detailed description of players includes parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and SWOT analysis and recent developments of the company.



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The report segments the Latin America Adhesives market as:



Adhesives Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Acrylic

- PVA

- Polyurethanes

- Styrenic block

- Epoxy

- EVA

- Other (including silicones, polyisobutylene)



Adhesives Market: Application Segment Analysis



- Pressure sensitive applications

- Packaging

- Construction

- Furniture

- Footwear

- Automotive

- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)



Adhesives Market: Regional Analysis



- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Rest of the Latin America



The report segments the Latin America Sealants market as:



Sealants Market: Product Segment Analysis



- Silicones

- Polyurethanes

- Acrylic

- Polyvinyl acetate

- Other (including polysulphide, EVA, etc)



Sealants Market: Application Segment Analysis



- Construction

- Automotive

- Packaging

- Assembly

- Pressure sensitive tapes

- Consumers

- Other (aerospace, electronics, etc)



Sealants Market: Regional Analysis



- Brazil

- Mexico

- Argentina

- Rest of the Latin America



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Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Research scope and assumptions

1.4 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Latin America adhesives market estimates and forecast, 2012 - 2019 (kilo tons), (USD million)

2.2 Latin America sealants market estimates and forecast, 2012 - 2019 (kilo tons), (USD million)

2.3 Global adhesives and sealants market V/S Latin America adhesives and sealants market



Chapter 3 Latin America Adhesives and Sealants - Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Market drivers

3.3.1 Growth in LATAM automobile industry

3.3.2 Positive outlook for Brazilian construction industry

3.4 Market restraints

3.4.1 Volatile raw material prices

3.4.2 Environmental regulations due to VOC emissions

3.5 Market opportunities

3.5.1 Development of bio-based adhesives and sealants

3.5.2 Growing consumption of medical adhesives

3.6 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat from new entrants

3.6.4 Threat from substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Latin America adhesives: Market attractiveness analysis

3.8 Latin America sealants: Market attractiveness analysis



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