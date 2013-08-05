Latin America Commercial Refrigeration Equipments Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.1 Billion by 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Commercial Refrigeration Equipments Market- Latin America Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," published by Transparency Market Research the market for commercial refrigeration equipment in Latin America is expected to reach a value of USD 1.1 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2012 to 2018.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/commercial-refrigeration-equipments.html



The Latin America commercial refrigeration equipment market is witnessing growth for both new installations as well as replacement. However, new installation demand currently dominates the trend. This is largely due to demand for more refrigerated storage and transportation equipment. Increase in trade activities involving refrigerated food items is the prominent cause behind the demand surge. Regional economic growth and steady growth in the tourism sector has further added to demand rise. Replacement demand is fuelled by change in regulations, such as PALCEE (Energy Efficiency Program for Latin America and the Caribbean) and SIER (Regional Energy Information System) by OLADE (Latin American Energy Organization).



Geographically, though South America makes up the largest segment, Central America is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period 2012 - 2018. The emergence of Central America is largely due its growing popularity as an export market. The Caribbean region, despite its robust tourism sector, is expected to witness slow growth.



Among different types of commercial refrigeration equipment, the market is dominated by transportation refrigeration equipment, such as shipping containers, refrigerated trucks and trailers. Increase in both inbound trade and exports have driven the demand for refrigeration equipment across the transportation sector. Refrigerators and freezers used to store items in commercial establishments constitute the second largest segment, with demand largely contributed from hotels, restaurants, cafes, and other such businesses.



The commercial refrigeration equipment market is dominated by the food service segment, which consists of equipment such as display cases, vending machines, and beverage refrigeration equipment, among others. Food service segment along with food and beverage distribution equipment segment accounts for more than 50% share of the Latin America commercial refrigeration equipment market.



The Latin America market is still in a transition phase to become a destination market for leading industry players. Manufacturers such as Metalfrio Solutions SA, Beverage-Air (Ali group), Fogel, and Lennox International have a pioneering advantage in the market. Other players such as SRC Refrigeration, Dover Corporation, Daikin, and Illinois Tool Works, too are catering to demand in the region.



The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them, by segmenting the commercial refrigeration market as below:



By Product



- Transportation Refrigeration Equipments

- Refrigerators & Freezers

- Beverage Refrigeration Equipments

- Other Equipments

- Parts



By Application



- Food Service

- Food & Beverage Retail

- Food & Beverage Distribution

- Food & Beverage Production



The report also provides cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to the following regional market breakdown:

By Geography

- Central America

- South America

- The Caribbean



Blogs :

http://marketresearch.canalblog.com



http://transparencymarketresearch.areavoices.com





About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers.



We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.



Contact:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/