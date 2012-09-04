LatinoSatelite.com Provides Dish Network's Best Spanish Channels for Unbeatable Prices

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Satellite television has revolutionized the way people consume media, but the predominant language of this media has always been English, with ‘foreign language’ channels always appearing in the minority and offering a far smaller range of programming. An exception to this rule is being provided by Latino Satelite, a dish network partner providing over 255 channels broadcast exclusively in Spanish.



People looking for more channels in Spanish need look no further than Latino Satelite, which provides five different packages covering a variety of different providers, including movies, sports and cartoons. To celebrate the launch of their website, they’ve set their deals to rock bottom prices, as well as throwing in a host of free offers.



For one low monthly payment, new subscribers can receive a HD DVR, installation in up to six rooms, HBO, Cinemax and Starz channels, a Blockbuster movie pass all for free, as well as the already impressive 55+ channels of the basic package.



When users select the packages they can see every channel they can expect to receive in Spanish with full use of the channel’s iconography for easy identification. The site also offers a “Channels in Spanish” section so users can see which channels are authentically transmitted in Spanish as their first language and which have been translated.



Contacting the company is easy, with their head office based in Dallas and a freephone number that allows users to subscribe to any of the five packages, Dish Latino Basico, Plus, Dos, Classico or Max, in minutes. From popular channels like HBO, CNN and AMC to international channels like BBC, RTVE and MUN2, it opens a new world in Spanish broadcasting for a global audience that had previously only been reserved for English speakers in America and Britain.



Latino Satelite were keen to explain their success, with demand coming from their unbeatable deals in a large and growing market,



“With Latino Satelite consumers can access a number of classic films and contemporary favorites in cinema, cartoons for children, music, sports channels and Football, all transmitted in Spanish. No matter where customers are, Latino Satellite can provide for them, with coverage across Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Venezuela, and more.”



