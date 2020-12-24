Latinx Producers Join Forces to Bring More Latinx Content Today

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- (LOZ DOS PRODUCTION STUDIOS), was launched today as one of the first independent production company that focuses on producing Latinx content. Loz Dos productions was founded by two Latinx executive producers, Mr. Dennis Polar and Mr. Jose Peres.



Their background experience in the entertainment industry and in advertising brings a savvy business acumen to their production company. Loz Dos Productions will be a tremendous value to the Latinx creative community, filmmakers and small unknown Latinx artists. "We are not just another independent production company, we're founded by Latinos and we are producing Latinx content for the U.S. and UK audience, that is our target market," said Mr. Dennis Polar, Founder of Loz Dos Productions. "We expect tremendous success in showcasing Latinx artists, both in front and behind the camera, given we have already made connections and broke through with major streaming networks."



More than 25% of Latinos represent the box office, according to a report by the Motion Picture Association of America "Together, we can produce Latinx content that is meant for the USA/UK audience. Latinx filmmakers will now be able to join us in building the next big project starring a good majority of Latinx cast and crew, we are also already reaching out internationally," said Mr. Jose Peres, Co-founder of Loz Dos productions and a member of the Producers Guild of America. "As independent producers we were already working on a project together and naturally we saw a need for more Latinx content, and Loz Dos Productions was born. Now we are looking for more projects to bring to the networks and studios, that can be Latinx driven."



Loz Dos productions mission is to grow into a full fledge production house and is currently looking for co-production relations. www.LozDos.com contains additional information.



About Loz Dos productions

Loz Dos Productions is an LatinX and minority based independent production company specializing in developing and producing high quality television and feature films.



