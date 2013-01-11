Latta USA Joins USBSF's Growing Family of Sponsors

Lake Placid, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- The U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (USBSF) today announced that Latta USA/Best of Farms is an official sponsor of the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team through November 2014. The sponsorship designates Latta as the organization's official dairy provider.



The relationship began when National Team General Manager Lenny Kasten introduced USBSF CEO Darrin Steele to Latta's CEO. It became quickly evident that a partnership between the two organizations was a natural fit.



"Proper nutrition is crucial to our athletes, so I was really excited when Lenny introduced me to the folks at Latta USA," Steele said. "They made some great products and we are thrilled that they are joining our team as an official sponsor."



Latta is an innovative brand that offers natural fermented dairy and non-dairy products that are produced with traditional Russian recipes and deliver billions of live and active Probiotic Cultures. Latta's products are made in the heart of Amish Country, Pa., with pure grass-fed cow milk and carefully chosen strains of Probiotic and Kefir cultures. The products are made according to a micro-batch approach rather than mass-production, which guarantees quality and optimal benefits of each small batch. All of the products are free of harmful preservatives, hormones, fillers and artificial sweeteners or flavors.



In addition to providing healthy natural dairy products, Latta will also share in the revenue of their product line. Customers can look for the USBSF logo on Latta products in their local shop to help support the U.S. bobsled and skeleton team. For more information about Latta's line of products, please visit www.lattausa.com.



About the U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton Federation

The United States Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, based in Lake Placid, N.Y., is the national governing body for the sports of bobsled and skeleton in the United States. The USBSF would like to thank its sponsors, suppliers and contributors for their support: BMW of North America, Under Armour, United States National Guard, Kampgrounds of America, Vivat!, Global Forwarding, KBC Helmets, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Autism Speaks, Park City Lodging, EDAS/Ripxx, UberSense, Tesa Tape and Ferris Mfg. Corp. For more information, please visit the USBSF website at http://bobsled.teamusa.org.



About Latta

