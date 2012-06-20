Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Lattice Semiconductor in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Lattice Semiconductor concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Lattice Semiconductor’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) reported that its Total Revenue increased from $194.42million for the 52weeks period ending on Jan. 2, 2010 to $318.37million for the 52weeks period ending on Dec. 31, 2011 and its Net Loss of $6.69million for the 52weekperiod ended on Jan 2, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $78.23million for the 52weeks period ending on Dec. 31, 2012.



Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) rose from as low as $1.32 per share on March 13, 2009 to $7.01 per share on February 03, 2012.



Then on June 14, 2012, Lattice Semiconductor updated its guidance for the second quarter ending June 30, 2012, as growth in strategic accounts is being offset by continued weakness in the worldwide distribution channel, especially Europe.



Shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) fell from $4.64 per share on June 13, 2012, to $3.74 on June 14, 2012.



On June 19, 2012, NASDAQ:LSCC shares closed at $3.69 per share.



