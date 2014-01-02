"Latvia Autos Report 2014" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Latvia Autos Report 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- BMI forecasts a 1.4% drop in total vehicle sales in 2013, despite an expected uptick in the passenger car segment, on the back of our bearish outlook for commercial vehicles (CVs). In 2014, we forecast a 4.2% increase in vehicle sales as the industry shows signs of resurgence.
Despite our initially bearish outlook on the segment, we now expect to see a resurgence in Latvia's passenger car segment. Indeed, on the back of recent growth, lower base effects, and a pick-up in broader measures of retail spending, we now expect to see 3% growth in passenger car sales in 2013.
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