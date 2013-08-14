Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Latvia Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Latvia beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Latvia beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The market contracted by 5% last year and the big brewers lost volumes whilst small local brewers actually grew.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The poor summer was the driver for the poor performance of the big breweries, a lower level of discounting may also have contributed to the decline.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Latvia Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Latvia Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Weather is a key driver for beer, especially brands from the big brewers.



The notion of naturalness is still key for consumers and this was the driver for unfiltered beer doing well. It also seems to be behind the success of ZeltaRadler-a beer/fruit juice mix.



As the economy improves this has allowed brewers to reduce the level of discount that they offer on brands and it has also helped the on-premise with new premises opening.



Advertising remained important in the market, small brewers actively promoted their brands in the on-premise and performed better than the big brewers.



Although less important than a year ago consumers still seek out brands on promotion and will buy the brand on promotion.



Key Highlights

Unfiltered beer continues to be a success in 2012. Brands from big breweries show better sales results as they offer more affordable prices when compared to the small breweries.



While there were few new products in 2012, the market gained several new imported bands. Most of them are imported by big breweries



Can continues to grow and take market share from glass and PET packaging. More new brands and brand extensions are being packed in cans.



Horeca grew despite the overall beer market showing a decline. The growing economy has had a positive impact with the opening of new cafeterias and dining places.



Aldaris remained the market leader in 2012, however the brewery was struggling with its sales during the summer months due to the unfavorably low temperatures. The company decided in early 2012 that it would start to focus on more premium products and shift away from discount beers with volume to become a secondary priority.



Companies Mentioned



ALDARIS (CARLSBERG GROUP), CESU ALUS (OLVI), ROYAL UNIBREW LATVIA, Alus Nams, Bauskas Alus, Piebalgas Alus, Tervetes Alus ,Valmiermuiza ,Zaksi Ltd ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139550/latvia-beer-market-insights-2013.html