"Latvia Telecommunications Report 2013" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- BMI View: The Latvian telecommunications market sits near the middle of BMI's regional risk/rewards ratings for a number of reasons. The country's mobile market is effectively saturated and cannot really sustain significant additional growth. Operators should be looking to mobile broadband and converged services to protect their investments, but consumer apathy and the weakened economy preclude a rapid turn-around. However, like neighbouring Lithuania, a concerted investment in mobile and fixed broadband could cushion the sector, providing a clear path for growth later in our five-year forecast period to 2017.
Key Data
- Approximately 99,000 mobile subscribers were added in 9M12, with incumbent LMT and alternative player Tele2 jockeying for market leader position.
- Promoting their mobile broadband services enabled operators to stabilise their ARPUs in 9M12, but we expect the average for the year as a whole will be lower than in 2011.
- The broadband market is being driven by mobile broadband. Around 64% of broadband connections were mobile accesses at the end of 2011.
