Latvia,Reinsurance Rise at a Forecast-Period CAGR of 18.5%.: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Synopsis



The report provides in depth market analysis, information and insights into the Latvian reinsurance segment, including:



The Latvian reinsurance segment's growth prospects by reinsurance categories

Key trends and drivers for the reinsurance segment

The Latvian reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance segments

The competitive landscape in the Latvian reinsurance segment



Full Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/reinsurance-in-latvia-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017-report.html



Executive summary



Reinsurance in Latvia and the Baltic region is highly underdeveloped, primarily due to the small size of the region’s insurance industry. The segment grew at a steady review-period (2008–2012) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. Uncertain economic conditions and reforms in the Latvian economy, led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), European Union (EU), and European Central Bank (ECB), are expected to result in volatility in premium generation over the forecast period (2012–2017).



In contrast, the implementation of Solvency II directives is expected to improve competition among insurers, directly impacting the demand for reinsurance over the forecast period. The segment’s written premium is anticipated to rise at a forecast-period CAGR of 18.5%.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Latvia:



It provides historical values for Latvia’s reinsurance segment for the report’s 2008–2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012–2017 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Latvia’s reinsurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017.

It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Latvia and its growth prospects.



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Reasons to buy



Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Latvian reinsurance segment and each sector within it

Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Latvian reinsurance segment

Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories

Gain insights into key regulations governing the Latvian insurance industry and its impact on companies and the market's future



Key highlights



Reinsurance in Latvia and the Baltic region is highly underdeveloped, primarily due to the small size of the region’s insurance industry

Latvia did not previously have specific regulations to govern reinsurers in the country

Uncertain economic conditions and reforms in the Latvian economy, led by the IMF, EU and ECB, are expected to result in volatility in premium generation over the forecast period

Latvian insurers cede premiums to reinsurers outside Latvia, which provide life and non-life reinsurance to the country



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