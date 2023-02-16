Laughing Your Way to the Bank

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2023 -- In this show, host Magnus Carter is joined by Victor Varnado. Victor is a multi-talented individual that has done almost everything in show business from being a producer, writer, actor, comedian and director. He is a man of many talents and wears many hats. Magnus has the privilege of having Victor as a guest. Make no mistake, this show is going to be spontaneous and full of excellent content. Come join Magnus and Victor this coming Tuesday on a discussion that will radiant with every person on some level.



About Victor Varnado

In television Victor Varnado produced for VH1's Love and Hip Hop franchise, Leave it to Stevie starring Stevie J, and held senior producing positions for shows on networks including Comedy Central, TruTV and The History Channel.



Victor's work as a showrunner and series creator includes Comedy Central's "The Awkward Comedy Show", which helped introduce the world to Eric Andre and Hannibal Buress. His documentary series, "Realm of LARP", distributed by Nerdist/Legendary Pictures, continues to be one of the most beloved productions delving into the world of live-action role-playing. His pilot "Funny Cause It's True" won in the Best Unscripted category in the New York Television Festival in 2015.



Victor has directed four features, including "Twisted Fortune" starring Charlie Murphy and "Tell Your Friends! The Concert Film!", starring Kristen Schaal which premiered at the South By Southwest film festival in 2011.



Comics created by Victor have appeared in The New Yorker and MAD Magazine.



Victor's writing work includes being a writer for the Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery film "Bad Trip", Marvel Comics, VICE, Salon and co-authoring a screenplay with comics legend Stan Lee.



Victor has appeared in many recognizable shows and movies, such as Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Adult Swim and My Name is Earl, as well as in films with Arnold Schwarzenegger (End of Days), Eddie Murphy (The Adventures of Pluto Nash), and Werner Herzog (Julien Donkey-Boy).



Victor serves as an Adjunct Professor of Filmmaking at Rider University.



About Magnus Carter

Magnus started his journey like everyone out of high school. Not knowing what was next… So, by the age of 21 Magnus was working at a diner in New York City he started noticing all the people that came in and out of the diner were wearing nice clothes, jewelry, they had fancy cars and a family. As time passed, he was curious and asked a gentleman how he could afford all these things? At this point, this was the beginning of Magnus' journey. He learned from multiple mentors and started applying the knowledge he gained. Fast forward a quite a few years later. Magnus took an online writing course. He wrote his first book, Making More Money for You! Mutual Fund Investing on a Budget for Beginners. The book went to the bestseller list on Amazon for a stint. Won the 2022 gold eLit award in personal finance/investing. Since then, Magnus added another two books to his catalog and working on book number four and five. Magnus has been published all over the world, featured in TV news spots, blogs, podcasts, radio and magazines.



About Making More Money for You!

Tuesday at 1PM Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica Business Channel



Do you think investing is only for the wealthy? Or you just don't have enough to start investing? I am here to tell you that is not the case. Making More Money for You show is a show focused on preparing you to start on the right path for a better tomorrow. To get you started on the right path, you need to find out where you are now. Then from there we can start. And that comes with knowledge. The knowledge is going to untangle myths, remove misconceptions and take the jargon out of the equation. The bottom line is that everyone deserves the opportunity to have access to the knowledge to make their own choices when it comes to where their money goes. Tune in to find out how this show is going to change your life. Live captures your attention as it considers life issues that will intrigue and inform you each Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific Time, 4PM Eastern Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Tune in at 1pm PT/4PM EST Live on: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4065



