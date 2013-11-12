Laughs for Pawz: A Day of Comic Relief for a Great Cause

Temecula, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Using laughter as a way to raise funds for a good cause, Canine Support Teams, Inc., announces the launch of its inaugural production of “LAUGHS FOR PAWZ,” set for March 8, 2014, at Southern California’s premiere wine country venue, Mount Palomar Winery in Temecula, CA.



Carol Roquemore, founder and president of Canine Support Teams, Inc. (CST), is excited about the event. “In these times of doom and gloom, LAUGHS FOR PAWZ is our way of bringing hope and laughter to the community, and in the process, raise awareness for Canine Support Teams, Inc., a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization.” Canine Support Teams, Inc., is dedicated to supporting, nurturing and enhancing the lives of people with disabilities by providing them with assistance dogs. CST specially trains the dogs from the time they are puppies.



Presented by CST, hosted by Mount Palomar Winery, and produced and directed by Jo Moulton, LAUGHS FOR PAWZ will feature—in a festival setting—a comedy faire, panels, workshops, and exhibits on all things comedic, highlighted by a high-caliber 90-minute comedy variety show and capped with an after party for participants, sponsors and attendees.



“We are thrilled to partner with the production team of Cinema Entertainment Alliance, which has produced, for the last 17 years, the prestigious Temecula Valley International Film & Music Festival,” notes Sunny Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of Canine Support Teams, Inc. “Come March, the best in comedy entertainment will be set against the backdrop of Mount Palomar Winery’s spectacular Mediterranean and Italian-inspired vineyard landscape, and will be one great event for a worthy cause that everyone should put on their calendars…now.”



One of the highlights of the main show is a tribute to Gary Austin, founder of the famous Groundlings comedy theater in Los Angeles and considered the guru of improvisational comedy. The Groundlings is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining audiences for over 36 years.



Groundling alumni include Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Phil Hartman, Lisa Kudrow, Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman), Cheryl Hines, Jon Lovitz, Laraine Newman, Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Michael McDonald, Kathy Griffin, Phil LaMarr, Cheri Oteri, Chris Kattan, Julia Sweeney, Chris Parnell, Ana Gasteyer and Lynne Stewart, to name a few.



Another event highlight is the Doggie Runway Show during the Comedy Faire. Fashionistas and fans of haute couture can dress their dog up in his or her finest doggie designer duds, walk the runway and compete for great prizes.



For those who love improvisational and sketch comedy, “LAUGHS FOR PAWZ – The Show” is the ultimate event for a fun comedic evening in the Temecula Valley, including a special performance by Mr. Austin and his incredible comedy troupe. Full talent line-up to be announced soon.



Doors open at 11:00 a.m. The comedy faire is free to the public. “LAUGHS FOR PAWZ – The Show” is a $55 per person ($65 at the door) package which includes a special VIP reception with silent auction, the LAUGHS FOR PAWZ comedy show and exciting after party.



All ticket proceeds go towards funding programs for Canine Support Teams, Inc. For more information on CST, visit www.caninesupportteams.org. For vendor, volunteer and sponsorship opportunity inquiries, please visit www.laughsforpawz.com.



Media Inquiries:



Helen M. Ryan, ryanhelenm@gmail.com, (951) 290-3696

Sunny Thomas, sunnypt71@gmail.com, 951-301-3625