Laughter Is the Best Medicine & Cure for Covid19 Blues – With Christopher Salem and Yogi Ramesh Pandey

About Guest Yogi Ramesh Pandey

Yogi Ramesh Pandey is one of the finest laughing yoga teachers in the world. His ability to bring tears of laughter to all those who practice with him is truly a gift from the heavens. He began Yoga at the age of five and has been practicing every day for over fifty years. Yogi Ramesh has been teaching his knowledge of Yoga for more than a quarter century. He is a member of the California Yoga Teachers Association, and the founder of the Universal Yoga Center.



He produces the television show "Universal Yogi" which has been airing for the past twelve years. He has also appeared on NBC, CBS, and ABC on programs such as Oprah and the Roseanne Show, where he promotes the healing benefits of Yoga. He has been featured in numerous publications as well, including the Los Angeles Times ("Ramesh Pandey A Better Body by Breathing") and the US News (Ramesh Pandey – Universal Yoga Guru)



About Host Christopher Salem

Christopher Salem, CEO of CRS Group Holdings, LLC mentors and consults with entrepreneurs, business leaders, sales professionals, and companies to build and protect their brands by raising their level of influence as trusted advisors to maximize their results. This starts from the inside out building your level of influence by shifting from a fixed to growth mindset and adopting a process to scale your business through raising your level of influence. His program also helps companies to create an interdependent work environment and thriving culture through effective communication, transparent leadership, and higher engagement. Chris is also an accomplished business influence strategist, corporate trainer, world-class speaker, award-winning author, certified mindset expert, radio show host and media personality, and wellness advocate.



Chris is the originator of the term Prosperneur(tm), an individual whose health and wealth are in alignment in a way that leads to true prosperity. His book "Master Your Inner Critic / Resolve the Root Cause: Create Prosperity" addresses this and went international best seller in 2016. He also co-authored the recent edition to "Mastering the Art of Success" with Jack Canfield. His weekly radio show Sustainable Success is part of the Voice America Influencers Channel.



About Sustainable Success Show

Thursday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Influencers Channel



Have you asked yourself why your life has not unfolded the way you have envisioned! What holds you back from getting things accomplished and being successful consistently long term? The answer lies with past events which is the cause that leads to effects that many live in that keep them trapped in self-doubt that leads to procrastination. Your habits and behaviors unconsciously in adulthood are tied back to trigger events that have molded you into a pattern of self-doubt or success. It is your inner critic that has a choice of tapping into the positive or negative that dictates your habits and behaviors that either server you or not long term.



Our show focuses on how entrepreneurs and business leaders can have sustainable success at the next level. We cover a broad range of wellness and business topics, including steps to resolve the root cause to mindset barriers, and authentic leadership and living principles to operate in the solution rather than effects of the challenge.



"We are very excited to bring international Yogi celebrity, Yogi Ramesh Pandey, to our global listeners with our wonderful host, Christopher Salem, on the positivity of laughter in any situation," says Tacy Trump, Senior Executive Producer of Sustainable Success on VoiceAmerica's Influencers Channel. For any questions regarding the show or to inquire about global advertising, please contact Senior Executive Producer, Tacy Trump, at tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com / 480.294.6421 direct line.



