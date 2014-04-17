Laughter Is the Best Medicine, My IDentity Doctor in Support of National Humor Month

Lakewood, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- My IDentity Doctor supports National Humor Month, which is April and believes on the fact that laughter is a strong medicine for the mind and body. This month is in support of the ones who are stressed, unable to relax and feeling depressed. One can remove all the above problems by just adding a little humor into their daily routine. Besides the fact that humor is the best medicine, all the studies have shown that laughter can actually improve one’s health.



Humor month, 16 April - The Health Benefits of Humor leaves a remarkable note by justifying the benefits of humor, whether it is physical health, mental health or social health, it definitely proves to be essential. My IDentity Doctor suggests people to open themselves up to more humor in their daily life. In addition to humor, it may also leave a positive effect on to close people and will create a cheerful environment.



Also, the best part about humor is that this is an endless source and one won’t require signing up for anything. Their professionals shadow 5 Ways of Humor Heals and also recommend to their customers such as Laughter Reduces Stress, Laughter Strengthens the Immune System, Laughter Helps the Heart, Laughter Relaxes the Whole Body, Laughter Can Reduce Pain.



Besides this, a spokesperson from My IDentity Doctor mentions, “While supporting National Humor Month, we are offering lifesaving medical accessories that help in all the critical medical conditions involving people inflicted with various diseases. Further, our high-class products like kids medical ID bracelets are designed specifically for kids who stay away from their parents. The tags are engraved with bold black color in order to be more visible only for kids’ safety.”



About My IDentity Doctor

My IDentity Doctor believes in providing service that cares for its customers. The services to an extent like visiting ones doctor that cares for health and well-being. They do care about customers and their well-being. Their caring service will pay close attention to one’s needs, and customizes all items with their safety in-mind. Their responsibilities for customer’s detailed information are important for both. One can find their ID that will most commonly have a fine polished front to give a fine stylish design, and a brushed steel back to improve engraving visibility and ensure ones safety.



For more information, please visit- http://www.myidentitydoctor.com/



Contact Details-

Identity Doctor Inc. 9150 W. Jewell Ave SUITE 1 Lakewood CO 80232

Phone: 1-888-631-1165