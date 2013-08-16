Launch Date of the Trinity Code Released

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Details related to the dates of pre launch as well as launch of the much awaited product – The Trinity Code was announced today. The product would be released for the world on September 4, 2013 and if experts of the field are to be believed, the same is likely to attract millions from across the globe. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are excited to announce that the Trinity Code would be released in September 4, 2013. All related details can be found on the website of the company.”



The company is also planning a pre launch build up to the launch date and would be giving away software as well free content. Sources confirmed that a few contests would also be organized and the winners would be awarded with cash price as well as Apple products. When contacted in relation to the same, Adam from the Trinity Code said, “The launch contest provides an opportunity for the affiliates to make a fixed number of sales and make some good money.” He further added, “The grand price for the day before the launch stands at $5000.”



According to the sources, the company has opted for JVZoo platform for the affiliated to sign up. The product would teach the people all details related replicating an affiliate marketing business that the company has used to generate substantial regular income in the recent past. Additional details including doing market research, setting up of mini network of graphic based niche related sites and driving traffic the network completely free of cost would also be provided. Adam added, “The greatest thing related to the offering is that it is a tried and tested method that has been providing good results for us for quite some time now. In addition, all related details are explained in a clear manner and one can generate a revenue by just following the instructions as is.”



Training of the offering would be provided to the buyers using webinars, videos, manuals as well as business planning kits. According to the sources, the product as well as training can also be used to divert traffic to an existing business or social media network among others.



The Trinity Code is the product created by Steve Clayton, Tim Godfrey and Aidan Booth. The Trio are releasing the product for first time and expecting this product a good one to the customers.



You Can more details like The Trinity Code Review and The Trinity Code Bonus at website http://thetrinitycodebonus.net



Contact Information

Contact Person: Chris

Contact Number: 503-940-3826

Email: admin@thetrinitycodebonus.net

Website: http://thetrinitycodebonus.net

Address: Portland, OR