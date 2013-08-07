Launch of a New Website - Major Quality Brand Name Stores, Bargains, Overstocks, Factory Outlets, Overruns, Clearance Merchandise ....All Under One Domain

Richmond Hill, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- New Website, www.nofrilldeals.com, is recently launched online to provide major quality brand name stores, bargains, overstocks, factory outlets, overruns and clearance merchandise available in the market to all customers worldwide. This is to cater the needs of most customers around the world for a convenient online shopping experience.



To date, shopping is made easier with the help of the internet technology. People no longer have to go from one site to another just to find great deals as NoFrillDeals.com exist online to serve them their exact needs. There is no need to tire themselves when looking for a consistent and reliable shopping store that can provide them the services and products they need. They will not have to browse thousands of shopping sites just to look for the stuff they need as the newly launched website is bound to bring them a whole arcade of brand name stores online.



NoFrillDeals.com is an online shopping store that provides wide varieties of products and services. Customers can find good deals as well as clearance merchandise all in a single domain. Customers can look for products that they can also find in Amazon Store. Found in the newly launched site are huge collections of products such as videos, eBooks, software, movies, games and music, electronics, beauty products, groceries and more.



Visiting one domain that provides a wide variety of services and products offers numerous advantages to online shoppers. This is simply because there will be no need now to spend long and tiring hours browsing numerous websites where they can shop for what they need. With just a few clicks on their computer, they can get exactly what they need in the shortest possible period of time.



About NoFrillDeals.com

NoFrillDeals.com offers more convenient shopping experience to all customers over the web. The site is perfect for those who are fond of buying jewelries, clothing, shoes and even luxury items online. The site offers a collection of garments perfect for outdoor and indoor use. For those who are looking for affordable items, the site is the best place to go. NoFilDeals.com provides bargains available in the market. There are also factory outlets, overruns and overstocks available for the benefit of customers who are trying to save money while shopping online.



For people looking for good buys, visit and explore the site www.NoFrillDeals.com. For inquiries, contact 905.771.9380 or email at info@NoFrillDeals.com.



Contact:

Company: NoFrillDeals.com

Phone: 905.771.9380 / 416.630.1999

Fax: 1.866.542.3665

Website: www.NoFrillDeals.com

Email: info@NoFrillDeals.com