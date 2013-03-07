Launch of Antz Inc.com Inbound Marketing Platform and Global Marketplace

Sydney, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Bippity Boppity Boo Pty Ltd has launched Antz Inc, an online inbound marketing platform and global marketplace offering business users the ultimate in brand promotion and marketing – a one-stop-shop in new media technologies.



Antz Inc wants businesses to succeed and therefore offers the right balance of features to attract leads, build good client / consumer relationships, leverage marketing, boost brand awareness and establish trust, in turn creates more customers and sales.



This unique inbound marketing platform and global marketplace caters to small business and entrepreneurs across Australia, New Zealand, Asia Pacific, USA and UK. Business users are being invited to join with free entry.



Antz Inc key features include:



- Marketplace: offers a business portfolio with a choice of features (blog spots, shopping cart , albums - image gallery, TV or video, profile and social share).

- Workplace: a space to offer jobs or hire professionals, swap products or services.

- My network: host group discussions and personal business networks

- Inspiration room: a hub for members to connect, inspire and share.

- Articles: post articles start conversations and share experiences.

- Think Tank: a forum for brainstorming and exploring business opportunities.

- Mail management and Email Marketing: tools for managing mail lists and email campaigns.

- Social Media Central: One- stop social marketing; Schedule and automate your social media publishing and manage multiple accounts from one central location.

- Events: competitions, what’s on and more.



Antz Inc is designed with a focus on small business wanting to connect and trade , keeping web standards and usability in mind. With access to an ever-evolving menu of features, site users are given total control over content and marketing tools with no technical skills required.



The site also provides a secure platform where personal and professional details are kept separate and privacy is strictly maintained.



According to founder and director Petrina Fuda, “New media has changed the way businesses do their marketing. Welcome to the post web era!”



She said no matter the speed of evolving technologies, rather than being overwhelmed, businesses needed to remember the following base principals to succeed:



- Be creative and innovative

- Change actions, not goals

- Technology changes, principles don't

- Keep focused, stay calm, have fun and provide value

- Stay healthy in mind and body

- Find a balance between ‘resource and outsource’

- Collaborate with like-minds to move forward

- Use new media as tools to leverage brand awareness



“Our purpose is to guide, inspire and help small businesses reach out to the global market and act as drivers for economic and sustainable growth. We do that by providing a supportive, creative environment run by professionals who understand the market,” she said.



Antz Inc is keen to encourage innovation and creativity among start-ups and small businesses, of users:



“Troy Hooilhan of ‘InDaClubstreetwear’ sells Urban Street Wear online. This business was created to support a niche part of the market, which not many mainstream surf shops cater for. Traditional shops cater for large amounts of surf gear with little street & Urban products, it’s hard to find an exclusive Streetwear clothing outlet to cater for the people who want the latest brands and styles for outer wear either for in the club or just to wear in general.



Cool, Functional and Stylish. We stock the latest fashions from the newest brands, so you can be sure you're wearing exclusive gear the next time you hit the street or the nightclub.



For more visit http://www.antzinc.com/InDaClubstreetwear.html



“Elisabeth from ‘My Sweet Boutique’ on-wheels catering has a vision to build a business that empowers her customers to feel the sweetest things in life through inspiration and experiences. Freshly made Nutella and strawberry crepes, banana caramel wafflettes and freshly ground organic espresso coffees are some of the tempting items on the My Sweet Boutique menu. My Sweet Boutique is also focusing on sharing its love with ‘random acts of sweetness’ projects where Liz shares a passion in helping communities and the unfortunate in need for some sweetness and hope.”



For more visit http://www.antzinc.com/MSB.html



“The unique, holistic nature of Shrine Skin Care creates awareness through symbolism and ritual of our ability to transform ourselves for the better. The living colour energies in our products are chosen to match each of the body’s main energy zones. Shrine products help your skin become more youthful and radiant, are 100% natural and re-balance your energy. Bottled in glass, each Shrine product is lovingly hand made in the beautiful Blue Mountains of Australia.”



For more visit http://www.antzinc.com/shrine.html



Antz Inc further drives business growth by encouraging cross promotion, collaboration and co-creation between community users. Its message: Love what you do and inspire others to do the same.



For free business entry into Antz Inc, visit http://www.antzinc.com/