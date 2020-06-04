Launch of Bevirgin - the World's First E-Commerce Platform for Artificial Virginity

Elsternwick, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2020 -- BeVirgin, the world's first and only comprehensive online platform supporting women seeking to restore their virginity has officially unveiled its new e-commerce website, VirginityNow.com! The site brings the unique and thrilling experience of shopping products designed to mimic and restore the effect of Virginity, curating innovative and effective collection of DIY products and Bundles, all at an affordable price.



A safe, convenient and affordable alternative to Hymenoplasty, the cosmetic repair, restoration, or construction of a woman's hymen, the site debuts with multiple products and bundles all designed to work in tandem and provide an effective and convincing sensation of being a virgin. Products/Bundles on offer:



Translucent Membrane – The original Artificial Hymen repair kit, with blood-like natural red dye Liquid dissolving inside the vagina and giving a very similar effect of an intact hymen.



Liquide Membrane – An Artificial Hymen repair kit made of a capsule containing thick Blood-like red natural dye, forming membrane-like layer and holds form inside the vagina



Tightening gel – A natural gel paste providing a rapid effect of a tight vagina which complements the blood visual effect of the two Artificial Hymen repair kits.



Purity Soap – A naturally formulated blend of active enzyme crystals which fade the dark colours and brightens the vagina, providing the visual and sensual feeling of purity



Revive Bundle – A comprehensive bundle, containing the two Artificial Hymen repair kits, the Translucent Membrane and the Liquid Membrane work together to enhance the blood effect and the presence of an intact hymen effect. This bundle also includes sterile finger costs to ensure safe application and that no red dye traces are left on the fingers.



Relive Bundle – The ultimate bundle, containing the two Artificial Hymen repair kits, the Translucent Membrane and the Liquid membrane, together with the Tightening Gel and Purity Soap. This bundle provides enhanced blood and the presence of an intact hymen effects, and also tightens the vagina to further create the 'hymen break' effect. This bundle also includes sterile finger costs to ensure safe application and that no red dye traces are left on the fingers as well as a disposable thermometer to ensure optimal body temperature prior to the application.



Being at the centre of the controversial topic of premarital sex and relationship,BeVirgin acknowledges the genuine and strong need for its products due religious and cultural pressures.



"When a traditional Muslim or other religious girl loses her virginity, in many cases due to reasons beyond their control, it can present serious problems for her and make her life hell after marriage. She might even be divorced by her husband for not being a virgin. Although there is a medical procedure called Hymenoplasty, it costs hundreds if not thousands of dollars and it's not readily available as many surgeons even refuse to perform it"said Ricki T., co-founder at BeVirgin.



"We have created BeVirgin to help these individuals in need by offering very effective, easy to apply and affordable products.We respect woman from all walks of life, no matter what are individuals' circumstances. We are simply here to help customers in need to concur the great challenge they may face in the best possible way, putting their lives back on track and become a happier and positive individual"



The site provides an easy shopping experience coupled with comprehensive information designed to educate, support and encourage the woman in need. BeVirginuses plain and discreet packaging and postage handling and offers shoppers free shipping on all purchases and Shoppers can also easily return items through the mail within 20 days of purchase.BeVirgin puts the identity and privacy at its top priority with state-of-the-art website security, and strict privacy policies.



An easy shopping experience coupled with comprehensive information, VirginityNow.com is designed to educate, support and encourage women seeking to be a virgin again. BeVirgin uses plain and discreet packaging and postage handling and offers shoppers free shipping on all purchases. Shoppers can also easily return items via mail within 20 days of purchase. BeVirgin puts identity and privacy at the core of the site design, using state-of-the-art website security, and strict privacy policies.



To learn more of VirginNow concept or to further inquire about our products, you can contact one of BeVirgin's co-founders on enquiries@virginitynow.com. (mailto: enquiries@virginitynow.com)



We are looking forward to welcoming you to our site and sharing our joy of supporting women in need and in difficult position, all over the world.



About BeVirgin

BeVirgin is the brainchild of Mia, Ricki and Julie, three besties from Australia. Coming from different backgrounds and upbrings and touched by personal and close relatives experiences, the three best friends have united to bring positive change to woman in need of restoring their Virginity and putting their lives back on track.



Media Contact

BeVirgin

enquiries@virginitynow.com

https://www.virginitynow.com/