Launch of Elegant Designer Watches Website Eases Budget Limitations for Cartier Fans

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Recent economic studies confirm 46 percent of American consumers place a great deal of significance on a product's brand name. While almost 70 percent of those stand firm in the belief that products displaying a recognizable hallmark are of higher quality than those from less distinctive manufacturers, 43 percent consider high-end trademarks to be epitomes of superior economic and social status. Authorities in the fields of performance as well as prominence maintain both aspects are true of the Cartier name.



Although Cartier has developed a following of millions since the company's debut, countless more desire the prestige associated with this luxury label only to find it beyond their financial reach. Catering to this sector of the market, Jay Smith has launched a new website, www.elegantdesignerwatches.com/, dedicated to bridging the gap between those with an elite disposition and their budgetary limitations.



Said Smith, "We have exclusive connections with a number of reputable wholesalers, which gives us an upper hand in the designer watch market. These contacts enable us to provide our customers significant discounts on authentic timepieces from some of the most highly sought after names in the industry. Additionally, our website offers tips for buying an expensive mens watch like Cartier, as well as advice on choosing where to buy these pieces to avoid being charged luxury prices for cheap fakes."



Founded in Paris during the latter half of the 19th century, Societe Cartier served aristocracy from the beginning. At that time, price was only the least of the issues barring such items from the general public. Pieces bearing the elegance and craftsmanship characteristic of the Cartier name were reserved for nobility as a token of stature. Based on previously mentioned statistics, this inherent symbolism prevails, as does the legacy of the brand itself.



Among the most popular offerings from Cartier are those included in the Ballon Bleu line. Acclaimed for both aesthetic appeal and flawless mechanics, this line features a variety of styles and materials along with the quality and durability expected from Cartier. The Ballon Bleu selection is marked by a sapphire adorned winding mechanism accompanied by an indelible sapphire crystal face. Bands spanning leather to a combination of stainless steel and yellow gold are offered by this literal creator of the wristwatch. From an understated silver dial to a more unconventional white gold model inlaid with diamonds, the Ballon Bleu line is said to hold a style for every preference.



Smith concluded, "While the degree of glitz and composition of the band tend to vary by age and lifestyle, your personal Cartier Ballon Bleu wristwatch should certainly reflect your own personality. With our considerable discounts, the range of choices is much less limited for those in the market for a Cartier watch to match their inner distinction. We are proud to pass the benefits of our connections along to our viewers."



About Elegant Designer Watches

Established for the purpose of connecting the public with authentic high-end timepieces, Elegant Designer Watches provides consumers with discounts, information and purchasing advice.