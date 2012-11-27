Launch of Eve Magazine - Balancing Modesty and Identity

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- EVE balancing modesty and identity aims to provide valuable information, knowledge and even up-to-date fashion awareness to every distinctive women. It is committed towards cultivating the mindset of life improvements and life-long learning for the betterment of every women. EVE Magazine, recognized that the only thing that is constant is change. Change forces us to adapt. EVE’s objectives are based on the adaptability towards change, that creates opportunities and set new trends, without compromising on values and tradition.



Concept of EVE

EVE has been conceptualized surrounding the modern professional women, and the chapters in EVE complete all aspects of every woman’s life and their lifestyle. Indulging in EVE provides them with inspiration that fulfils their desires to reach success at greater heights.



Objectives of EVE

To engage Women towards sustainable progress through culture & lifestyle.



To create opportunities towards the advancement of Women.



To narrow perception gaps towards women through mainstream media.



EVE

The following are personality traits of EVE:



- Intellectual

- Networking

- Enterprising

- Significant

- Stylish

- Future-oriented

- Smart

- Class

- Independent

- Cosmopolitan



Our target audience: Adult readers whose of age range from 18 - 60 years old



PRINTED TARGET AUDIENCE SIZE:

First Issue Print size of 7,000 copies.



Progressively we increase to:

Second Issue 7,000 copies

Third Issue 8,000 copies

Fourth Issue 8,000 copies



EVE goes online

Our readership target for the First Year to be between 8,000 to 10,000.



e-ONLINE Version

For EVE e-Online, we have interactive elements such as video clip insertions and moving images. A platform definitely an eye catching and different compared to many existing e-online which works with just a simple flip.



EVE Balancing Modesty & Integrity e-Online – Audiences, media channels and reading habits are all changing fast and introducing a state-of-the-art e-online product to complement the press edition is the surest way to attract new readers, retain existing ones and making sure we stay ahead of the game.



Readers and advertisers will use the EVE e-online version of the Magazine with the same ease of flipping through a hard copy press. The familiarity of the “flipping” action makes it easy for EVE readers and customers to relate to the e-online edition of the magazine.



For more information go to http://www.evemagazineonline.com/Launch-of-Eve-magazine.html or https://www.facebook.com/evewomenmagazine