Launch of Illinois Mobile Marketing Strategy Training

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- The sometimes confusing world of mobile marketing just got easier for small business owners in Illinois to understand. Mobile phone marketing has definitely found its niche among large business organizations, bringing new revenue and customers even in the face of a struggling national economy. Small business owners, with smaller marketing budgets, are starting to take notice.



Mobile Marketing Illinois is a new online resource launched with Illinois small business owners in mind. Their free mobile marketing training includes tools of the trade and helpful hints enabling small businesses to take advantage of the potential for growth mobile marketing provides. The site features a blog, where small business owners can read up on facts, insights and tips for establishing a successful mobile marketing campaign and learn secrets from top mobile marketing companies.



As previously mentioned Mobile Marketing Illinois offers mobile marketing training. This training comes in the form of a free video training course. The course teaches small business owners all there is to know about conducting effective mobile marketing strategies, including how and where to start, things to watch out for, and tips for success. Effective mobile marketing strategies taught include mobile website design, mobile app development and bulk text messaging services. There is also helpful mobile marketing software and other marketing tools available.



Michael Armstrong is a marketing professional who takes special interest in mobile marketing strategies and implementing them for small business owners. Mr. Armstrong believes that now is the time for every organization to adopt a mobile marketing campaign, and stands ready to teach and help interested Illinois small business owners. Many small business owners have experienced the confusion that exists around mobile marketing, and Mr. Armstrong desires to clear this confusion and make it easier for any small business owner to succeed.



All types of small businesses are getting into mobile marketing including restaurants, retailers, health care providers, nonprofits, and even mobile marketing for realtors.



Small business owners in Illinois who would like more information on mobile marketing training please visit http://mobilemarketingillinois.com.



Company: Mobile Marketing Illinois

Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: michael@freemobilemarketing.org