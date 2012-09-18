Launch of New American Mobile Marketing Training Series

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- American Mobile Marketing is a new marketing strategy resource for small business owners in the U.S. who are interested in beginning a mobile marketing plan to help their business grow in a tight economy. Mobile marketing strategies include mobile website design, bulk SMS marketing, and mobile app development.



Mobile phone marketing has been growing in the United States as the use of smartphones and other mobile devices has continued to increase. Many big businesses in America have already developed a mobile marketing strategy and are using them to full advantage. Small businesses are also looking to increase their business revenue and take advantage of the growth of mobile marketing. Establishing a mobile phone marketing plan can be tough for small business owners who have to accommodate smaller marketing budgets and may not feel comfortable with managing a mobile marketing strategy on their own.



The free video training course available at http://americanmobilemarketing.com/ gives small business owners the tools and helps for success in the world of mobile marketing. Reviews of mobile marketing software and other information are also available. Small business owners will learn that mobile marketing strategies, especially bulk SMS marketing, are cost-effective and easy to manage.



There are many small businesses that are taking advantage of mobile marketing however restaurant owners are early adopters of these new restaurant SMS marketing strategies.



The creator of this free video training series, Michael Armstrong, is an expert in the mobile marketing field. He understands all aspects of marketing, and wants to share his knowledge and experience with small business owners. Mr. Armstrong has a genuine interest in helping small business owners to discover the vast potential of mobile marketing strategies. According to Mr. Armstrong, mobile marketing is quickly becoming a requirement for any organization, including small business, and his goal is to eliminate the confusion that surrounds mobile marketing and make it easier for small business owners to start a successful mobile marketing campaign.



About American Mobile Marketing

Small business owners in America who are interested in mobile marketing software and training may contact Michael Armstrong for more information or visit our website to sign up for the free marketing training.



Contact:

Company: American Mobile Marketing

Press Release Contact: Michael Armstrong

Email: Michael@americanmobilemarketing.com