Launch of New iPad Publication for Canine Lovers, Dog Park Magazine

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2012 -- Author and internationally known artist, Marion Scales, has announced the launch of her new online endeavor, Dog Park Magazine. The inaugural issue features the world’s first bionic dog, a park of the month, natural methods of controlling fleas, a well-known artist devoted to canine artwork, and a breed spotlight that highlights heroic and historic dogs.



“The magazine is dedicated to bringing you interesting dog-related articles, news, stories, holistic healthcare, great places to take your dog and fun videos,” said Scales. “Our mission is to promote the bond between dogs and humans through education and entertainment.”



The chic new canine magazine features 70 pages packed with news, photos, videos and information about man’s best friend. The first issue is free and a subscription is $1.99 per month. Designed specifically for the iPad, readers don’t have to scroll and zoom to read their favorite stories. The issue is available on the iPad Newsstand and Scales welcomes reader comments and contributions.



Stories in upcoming issues will focus on service dogs, the history of the canine and dog-related idioms. Regular features will include reader rescue stories, recipes, and a breed spotlight, along with artists who focus their creative talents on dogs. Bailey the Jack Russell Terrier makes his debut with “The World According to Bailey,” a dog’s view of the world. Readers are invited to interact with Bailey, share their own stories of rescued dogs, and favorite venues to play and spend time with their canine companions.



The interactive magazine has an international flavor, with articles ranging from favorite dog parks in the U.S., stories of canine heroism and valor around the world, and celebrity canines. Readers will find tasty recipes for homemade foods, treats and supplements for their dogs to avoid the dangers associated with foreign-made products and unhealthy pre-packaged items.



Flea populations in some areas of the globe have been particularly virulent this year and Scales offers timely advice, information and solutions for controlling the annoying insects with holistic remedies. Scales addresses food allergies in dogs, a growing problem in the canine world just as it is in the human realm. Readers will learn how they can help end the proliferation of puppy mills and view a video that amply demonstrates the need to eliminate such facilities.



The launch of Dog Park Magazine provides news and information from around the world on the faithful canine and the species many accomplishments throughout history. Informative articles, interactive opportunities and photos of a wide variety of dogs at work and play adorn the pages of the new publication. The magazine offers readers a new forum for their favorite passion, along with opportunities to contribute and have their own stories and furry friends featured in the magazine’s celebration of the noble canine.



About Dog Park Magazine

Dog Park Magazine is available exclusively on iPad Newsstand. Our mission is to promote the bond between dogs and humans through education and entertainment



Marion Scales

Dog Park Magazine

dogparkmag@comcast.net

Fort Lauderdale, Fl

http://www.dogparkmag.com