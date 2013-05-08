Launch of No Credit Check Mobile Phone Service

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- With millions of people suffering from bad credit history, a new mobile phone service has been launched that enables consumers to receive a mobile phone with no credit checks required.



http://www.cataloguesnocreditcheck.com already provides consumers access to various products without a credit check and is now offering the same benefits with their no credit check mobile phones. No formal credit checks are performed, but an identity check is run confirming the applicant’s details.



Handsets provided are from manufacturers such as Apple, Sony, Nokia, Samsung and Blackberry with free delivery on all orders.



All handsets are provided SIM free, meaning consumers will be required to have access to a SIM card before being able to use the handset.



With millions of people suffering from a bad credit rating largely due to the global recession, this is will be welcome news to many people in the UK.



About cataloguesnocreditcheck

http://www.cataloguesnocreditcheck provides access to a range of consumer products including mobile phones, consoles, laptops, furniture and cameras with no credit check required.



