Launch of Solo Trekker 4 U to Address an Underserved Sector: The Individual Traveler

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Solo Trekker 4 U, http://www.SoloTrekker4U.com is a new free membership website that connects individual travelers with luxury offerings for business or leisure. Solo Trekker 4 U provides global coverage by combining leading European and US hotels with worldwide independent (or escorted) tours. Packages range from active, adventure odysseys across rugged terrain to more leisurely sojourns in sophisticated urban venues.



“Solo travelers” are a broader market than merely the singles population. It includes family members or couples on individual trips for business, a leisure add-on or a mix. Past travel industry data recorded at least 21 million single travelers from the US and UK alone while Internet searches for solo travel are up 60%.



Solo Trekker 4 U is well-positioned to address this underserved market: the individual traveler. According to Washington based CEO Elizabeth Avery, prior founder of private equity boutique, Kalorama Capital: “Solo Trekker 4 U is product-driven. We deferred our launch until we had created a network of select top hotels and tour operators. To participate, the provider must have been pre-approved with focus on both quality and pricing.”



Membership is free by going to the website and registering. Any transactional fees for bookings are paid by the hotel or tour provider.



Building Better Purchasing Power for Individual Travelers



With bookings routinely priced for two, a solo traveler is often faced with paying double. This disparity increases where pairs booking early receive “2-for-the-price-of-1” promotions. Select tours or a few cruises may have limited offerings that reduce or eliminate a single supplement. However, this is not widespread.



Obtaining Luxury Accommodations and Top Tours at Attractive Prices



Hotels, tours and other travel providers must be pre-approved in order to join the Solo Trekker 4 U network. They must offer top tours and 4-5 star accommodations. Absent a rating in remote regions or with adventure tours, they must provide top lodgings for that area.



Solo Trekker 4 U will actively continue to add providers. At launch, multiple travel offerings are already available for review and booking by visiting http://www.SoloTrekker4U.com and taking advantage of this free membership opportunity. The website should be checked frequently as it will be constantly updated as new packages are added for both long range planning and last minute bargains.



Contact:

Founder/CEO: Elizabeth Avery

EAvery@SoloTrekker4U.com

202-262-5469

http://www.solotrekker4u.com/