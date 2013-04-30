Launch of the Around Bournemouth Business Directory

Berkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- AroundBournemouth.co.uk is a brand new website that has been launched by the GAP Web Agency and is a business and services directory for the region of Bournemouth in the United Kingdom. The website will be promoting all local businesses and services in the region completely free of charge.



The aim of AroundBournemouth.co.uk is to help promote local business in the region, and to enhance the internet presence of many of the local businesses and services that have websites. Many small businesses need as much online exposure as they can get, and we want to help them achieve this by promoting their businesses on our website.



At present there are over 5000 local business and services listed on the website. The website is broken down into a number of main categories for the businesses, and each main category contains a number of sub categories for specific and specialized businesses.



All local businesses in the area are encouraged to add their business details to be promoted on the website. Any businesses that find that they have already been listed are able to claim the business and to enhance it with other information about their business such as:



- A short description

- Logo or image

- Opening hours

- Links to any social media pages the business may have such as Facebook and Twitter.



We actively encourage local companies, businesses and services to help us keep our directory up to date and with the latest information about businesses in the area.



Website: http://www.AroundBournemouth.co.uk



About GAP Web Agency Ltd

The GAP Web Agency Ltd has been working in internet marketing and web design for over 10 years. The company, which is now based in the United Kingdom, offers a wide range of web design, internet marketing, social media and SEO services.



As well as creating a various business directories for various locations in Europe, the company has also recently moved in the app market and has developed a large number of iPhone and Android apps for a number of small businesses, as well as for travel guides for popular holiday destinations.



Contact

To learn more about this new website launch, please contact

GAP Web Agency Ltd

Newbury, Berkshire, United Kingdom

Office: (210) 060 6775

Website: http://www.gapwebagency.com

Email: aroundbournemouth@gmail.com