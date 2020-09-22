Launch of Various Desalination Plant Is Boosting the Growth of Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals Market

Delta, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2020 -- The Qatar water treatment specialty chemical market is surging at a robust rate on account of launch of various desalination plant due to booming populace, rapid urbanization, and significant rise in the consumption of water. Qatar is among the highest per capita water consumption rates in the world and this is expected to increase in the coming decade. Moreover, upcoming of various food industries, escalating government investment towards mining and oil & gas industry and increasing demand for water in the power sector are the factor placing an optimistic influence towards the market growth in the forecasted period.



According to MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis, 2020", the Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during 2020-25.Based on type, the coagulants & flocculants acquired the considerable market share in the Qatar water treatment specialty chemical market in 2019. Coagulants & flocculants chemicals are used for water treatment processes to remove suspended solid particles, iron, and other contaminants such as heavy metals, oil etc., due to which the demand for these chemical is high in the major end-user such as municipal, oil & gas plant and food & beverages. Coagulants chemicals has high demand in drinking-water treatment, thus the surging demand of drinking water is projected to propel the demand for water treatment specialty chemical in the forthcoming years.



Request Sample: https://www.marknteladvisors.com/query/request-sample/qatar-water-treatment-specialty-chemicals-market-analysis.html?utm_source=sbwire&utm_medium=pr



"Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis, 2020" provides comprehensive qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry potential, key factors impacting sales and purchase decisions, hotspots, and opportunities available for Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals providers across the Globe. Moreover, the report also encompasses the key strategic imperatives for success for competitors along with strategic factorial indexing measuring competitor's capabilities on 16 parameters. This will help companies in the formulation of Go to Market Strategies and identifying the blue ocean for its offerings.



Municipal Exhibits Fastest Growth During 2020-25

Based on End-User, Municipal is anticipated to attain highest CAGR by 2025. This is due to increasing drinking water scarcity, rising populace and escalating wastewater generation from industries are augmenting the need for water treatment specialty chemical in the country. However, mining and oil and gas sector are also generated waste water at a significant rate along with rising use of water in oil refineries is projected to augment the growth of Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals market in the forthcoming period as stated in MarkNtel Advisors' research report "Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis, 2020".



According to MarkNtel Advisors', the key players with a considerable market share in the Qatar Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals market are NEXT water solutions, Ecolab, Veolia, Metito, Kurita, Kemira, Culligan, UniChemetc.



Market Segmentation:

1. By Type(Coagulants & Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, Ph Adjusters & Stabilizers and Others)

2. By End-User (Municipal, Power, Oil & Gas, Mining, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Pulp & Paper and Others)

3. By Region (AI Khor, Ad Dawhah, AI Wakrah, AI Rayyan)

4. By Company (NEXT water solutions, Ecolab, Veolia, Metito, Kurita, Kemira, Culligan, UniChemetc.)

Key questions answered in the study

1. What are the current and future trends of the Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals industry?

2. How the industry has been evolving in terms of end-user demand and application areas?

3. How the competition has been shaping across the countries followed by their comparative factorial indexing?

4. What are the key growth drivers and challenges for the Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals industry?

5. What is the customer orientation, purchase behavior, and expectations from the Water Treatment Specialty Chemicals firms across various regions?



About MarkNtel Advisors

MarkNtel Advisors is a leading research, consulting and data analytics firm that provides a wide range of strategic reports on diverse industry verticals to a substantial and varied client base that includes multinational corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals.



We specialize in niche industries and emerging geographies to support our clients in the formulation of strategies viz. Go to Market (GTM), product development, feasibility analysis, project scoping, market segmentation, competitive benchmarking, market sizing & forecasting, trend analysis, etc. in around 15 industry verticals to enable our clients in identifying attractive investment opportunities and maximizing ROI through an early mover advantage.