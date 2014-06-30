Launching a Unique Way to Sanitize Playground Equipment and Surfacing

New Milford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Trassig launches a smart product to keep playground equipment and surfacing sanitized always. The WYSIWASH Sanitizer-V comes with an applicator and an all new Flow Control Valve which is very easy to use. Playground equipment and surfaces can now be cleaned and sanitized more often that too with great results. The applicator simply needs to be connected to the hose and spray. Everything is automatic here and users need not worry about the cleanser dispensing. The kit comes with an applicator and 9 capsules. The capsules are fully loaded and each capsule lasts for 3 hours of continuous spray.



The system can sanitize the playground surfaces and the equipment in the most effective manner. It can also sanitize poured in place rubber, rubber tiles, shredded rubber, synthetic turf, etc. effectively. The WYSIWASH sanitizer is an excellent cleaning solution. It operates on any standard garden hose. The patented chlorine delivery system is used with solid calcium hypochlorite caplets. They completely dissolve in water and offer highest sanitation results. The Wysiwash system need not be mixed with other chemicals; it is non corrosive; non hazardous; cost effective; portable and can be stored; and no risk of harmful residues on the sanitized areas.



This product is the most affordable and beneficial sanitizer currently available. There is absolutely no risk of environmental pollutants, no hazardous materials and no spillage involved with this product. The Hypochlorous acid present in the capsules is very effective in fighting the most dangerous bacteria, viruses, pathogens, fungi, protozoa, etc. It is 80 to 120 times more effective than other bleaching solutions that are most commonly used. The simple use of this product helps users avoid a lot of maintenance problems such as additional cleaning up or rinsing. Users may wish to sanitize a particular area or the entire surface on a regular basis so as to keep the playgrounds sanitized and safe for kids.



To know more about WYSIWASH Sanitizer-V visit http://affordableplaygrounds.com/shop/wysiwash-sanitizer-v/



About http://trassig.com/

Trassig, http://trassig.com/ based at New Milford, Connecticut is a commercial playground company that offers a variety of playground components manufactured by some of the best companies in the industry. They offer all ancillary services for playgrounds right from installation to safety surfacing and inspections to maintenance.



Contact Details



Trassig.com

Address: 564 Danbury Rd, New Milford, Connecticut 06776

Phone: 1-855-872-7744

Email: info@trassig.com

Website: http://trassig.com/