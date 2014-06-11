Launching of the Million Lives Team - New Life Development and Career Coaching Community

Westminster, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The Million Lives Team is in full effect. Todd Burrier, a personal development and business coach, has developed a team committed to helping people find success in life and their career aspirations. The Million Lives Team is dedicated helping people find value in their lives. With numerous people joining together, value is being pumped from one person to the next in an effort to push people to be more successful and more fulfilled.



Todd Burrier holds a B.S. in Economics and MBA with a concentration in marketing. He mentors 15 to 20 people and has helped CEOs and business owners make much of their opportunities and potential in life. Now, he’s turning to the Million Lives Team to initiate even greater success among a wider community of people.



Burrier is asking that anyone who desires to get more out of their career and life in general just sign up for more information, with no obligation, no financial risk or hype. Just signing up will put people in touch with others who are motivated to make the most of their life.



Through the Million Lives Team and Todd Burrier’s personal site , people can sign up to become part of the team and receive life-changing guidance and communication with no financial obligation.



Burrier says his passion and mission is simple: “I absolutely love helping people. It is easily my greatest joy. Over the years I have learned this simple truth: if you help enough people in life to get what they want, you’ll get what you need.”



To learn more about the Million Lives Team, Todd Burrier and how you can get started, visit http://millionlivesteam.com/