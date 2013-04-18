Launching PC Paramedics Mobile Repair Team - Manchester

Oldham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- PC Paramedics is proud to announce the launch of their ever expanding mobile service.This efficient and highly skilled team of engineers will hit the road with a number of service vans over the next few months.



PC Paramedics originally started as a company offering repair jobs 'on the road'. After the theft of their vehicles however, the company decided to move into an office in order to service their clients for computer repairs in Manchester. After huge demand for their original service, and a rapid expansion of the company in the past few years, PC Paramedics are looking to head back onto the road. Which means that both homes and businesses can look forward to one of the speediest and most efficient PC Repair companies in the city.



Now, the majority of computer repairs will be carried out on site and most fixes completed in their vehicles, which means that computers do not need to be dragged all the way back to the offices for servicing. All this means a high quality though speedy service ensuring your computer is back with you there and then. PC Paramedics understands that one of the biggest problems with 'mobile' computer repair companies is that they are not always available when you need them. This is why PC Paramedics offer an around the clock repair service.



Staff are reliable, friendly and qualified. However, PC Paramedics know that you don't necessarily understand the language of 'geek', which is why all of their staff are instructed to keep you informed about the repair job in the simplest way possible.



PC Paramedics offers some of the most competitive rates in Manchester for PC and Laptop Repair . There are no hidden extras and their engineers will keep you fully informed of any additional job costs. PC Paramedics are confident in their service and rates and all basic charges are advertised clearly on their website.



About PC Paramedics

Originally conceived as an idea by Mark Wyke in 1997, PC Paramedics didn't get off of the ground until 2006. It is fair to say that the company got off to a flying start due to the unique service that they are able to provide residents of Manchester with. Since then, the company has gone from strength to strength, garnering positive reviews and feedback wherever they turn, whether they are dealing with a home user or a business user. It is anticipated that the company is going to expand even further over the next few years as more and more people pick up on this highly efficient service for Laptop and PC Repair in Manchester.



Contact:

92 Repton Avenue

Hollins, Oldham

OL8 4JD England

Freephone: 0808 1 601 701

http://www.pcpuk.co.uk/