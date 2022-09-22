Launchpad Research Conducts Online Surveys to Deliver Accurate and Meaningful Customer Insights

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2022 -- Launchpad Research, a leading market research company in the UK, conducts online surveys to deliver accurate and meaningful customer insights to businesses. They design and administer surveys to broad groups of people to gather actionable data that can be used to make business decisions. They gather consumer data and help companies use it to improve their products and services or gain insights into customer behaviour. The company conducts powerful surveys to gather and analyse the data you need to make the right business decisions.



They carry out each stage of research, from initial briefing to questionnaire design, scripting, sample selection, fieldwork, production of results and analysis. Having direct access to consumers gives their team of researchers the flexibility to ask the right people the right questions with an immediacy that few others can match. They regularly test and refine hypotheses, adding insight without the additional cost or time delay that comes with outsourcing. Businesses looking to gain insights through online customer surveys can visit Launchpad Research's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Together with sample provision, translation & advanced analysis skills, we provide an end-to-end service for regional, national & international studies. Leveraging our skills in research design & analysis, we deliver accurate and meaningful insight that helps businesses make evidence-based decisions. From concept development to pricing studies, we design & apply an array of advanced statistical methods to online surveys. Our deliverables are customised to varying client requirements from csv, jmp, and spss data files to full analysis & insight reports."



Launchpad Research is a prominent name in the industry when it comes to providing best-in-class brand, product and shopper research services. The company goes the extra mile to deliver first-class services that go beyond clients' expectations. The organisation has a number of expert personnel who strive hard to provide the ultimate service to their clients. In addition to online surveys, the company also provides other solutions, including brand tracking, packaging research solutions, shopper research, concept development & evaluation, product testing, U&A, pricing research and many more.



About Launchpad Research

Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency specialising in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all the consumer challenges.



For more information, please visit – https://www.launchpadresearch.com/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/LaunchpadMR

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/launchpadresearch/



Contact Details



London Office

5 St Johns Lane

London EC1M 4BH

Tel: +44 (0) 207 549 3563

Email: info@launchpadresearch.com