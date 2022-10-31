Launchpad Research Offers Brand Tracking Solution to Help Businesses Improve Their Brand

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2022 -- Launchpad Research, a leading market research company in the UK, offers brand tracking solution to help businesses improve their brand. Their research consultants partner with clients to design and launch brand tracking studies customised to deliver the full-funnel insights you need. They layer industry-proven tracking methodologies into an AI-powered insights platform to instantly surface meaningful changing trends. The easy-to-use software has customisable dashboards that make it easy to share results or export to presentation-ready formats. Understanding the impact of brand campaigns pre- and post-launch, their solution helps companies manage evolving brand perception and reputation.



Featuring AI-powered insights, the solution analyses data to instantly surface statistically significant changes to key brand health metrics you may have missed on your own. The brand intelligence platform provides businesses with quick and easy access to the brand insights they need. Their software spot trends, monitor key metrics, and get up-to-the-minute insights on how your brand evolves. The solution helps businesses stay on top of brand health by instantly surfacing meaningful trends and collecting insights from target consumers. Businesses looking to use implement brand tracking solution can check out Launchpad Research's website for more information.



A representatives from the company stated, "We ensure brand trackers remain a relevant, valuable business asset in an ever-evolving marketplace; they are designed to deliver a better ROI than traditional brand tracker models. We measure factors that can help you assess your future relevance and react to change with informed decisions on the health of your brand. We can design a new brand tracker to address the goals & future needs of your business. We target specific audiences via our online consumer panel, external panel partners or your database."



Launchpad Research is one of the most sought-after providers of marketing research tools in the UK. The organisation is a prominent name in the industry when it comes to providing best-in-class brand, product, and shopper research services. The company has expert personnel who strive hard to provide the ultimate service to their clients. In addition to brand tracking solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other solutions including packaging research, concept development & evaluation, product testing, U&A, pricing research, and many more.



Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency specialising in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all the consumer challenges.



