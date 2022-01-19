Launchpad Research Offers LAUNCHDIGITAL Services to Build Ideal Research Solution for Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2022 -- Launchpad Research, one of the leading market research companies in the UK, offers LAUNCHDIGITAL services to design ideal research plans for businesses that go beyond claimed consumer behaviour. They have an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who work closely with the clients to deliver exceptional services meeting their business objectives and budget.



A renowned market research agency, Launchpad Research uses cutting-edge technologies, such as eye tracking (in-store and online), virtuality reality, digital analytics, online communities, and much more, to provide deeper insights into business challenges. Under LAUNCHDIGITAL, they offer a wide range of services including environmental design, a research consultancy, execution and analysis.



Talking more about their services, a representative of Launchpad Research stated, "We have a wealth of digital technology available to build your ideal research solution. Our extensive experience designing hybrid methodologies for product, brand and shopper challenges, ensures a high level of consultancy throughout the delivery of your project."



Trusted by top brands in the UK, Launchpad Research has over 15 years of experience utilising digital tools to tap into subconscious driven insights. It's the result of their hard efforts that today they have amassed a huge customer base throughout the country. With their expertise, they have been able to serve some of the most interesting and successful companies such as Sara Lee, Amazon, Microsoft, Gillette, and many others.



When it comes to providing best-in-class brand, product and shopper research services, Launchpad Research is a prominent name in the industry. They go the extra mile to deliver first-class services that go beyond client's expectations. Those looking to hire their services can get in touch with their professionals by completing a simple contact form present on their official website, LaunchpadResearch.com.



In addition to LAUNCHDIGITAL, they also offer a variety of other services including LAUNCHPILOT, a dedicated online product testing UK community for in-home usage studies; LAUNCHPANEL, an online panel providing access to over 800,000 UK panellists; and LAUNCHFIELD, experienced moderators, facilitators & one of the largest UK market research field-forces.



About Launchpad Research

Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency that specialises in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all the consumer challenges.



