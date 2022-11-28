Launchpad Research Offers New Product Development Research Solution to Help Identify and Fill Gaps

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- Launchpad Research, a well-renowned marketing research organisation in the UK, offers new product development (NPD) research solutions to help identify and fill gaps. The software provides insights into all aspects of the NPD cycle, including market research, product planning, design, and development. Their consultants offer guidance on how to launch a new product, including marketing and sales strategies. They help businesses learn about new product development and how to bring a new product to market. Their research consultants help businesses determine what new products their customers want and how to successfully develop and bring them to market.



They help businesses assess the potential of new technologies and understand the needs of your target market. Their consultants provide insights into how to develop a new product that meets the needs of consumers. They can help identify what features and benefits are most important to consumers, as well as what price point is acceptable. Their research consultants help you understand your target market's needs and wants and to develop products that meet those needs. Businesses looking for a research solution for a new product development cycle can check out Launchpad Research's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "User involvement in NPD helps generate ideas, identify gaps, drivers & barriers and ensures matters can be addressed in a timely manner. Through our expertise in creative qualitative, statistical quant & online methodologies, we design bespoke research to meet all aspects of the NPD cycle. We recommend the most suitable research approach for you to obtain the best ROI from your NPD research; bespoke panels, online communities or recruits for ad-hoc projects."



Launchpad Research is one of the most sought-after providers of marketing research tools in the UK. The organisation is a prominent name in the industry when it comes to providing best-in-class brands, products, and shopper research services. The company has expert personnel who strive hard to provide the ultimate service to their clients. In addition to offering new product development (NPD) research solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other solutions, including shopper research, brand tracking, concept development & evaluation, product testing, U&A, pricing research, and many more.



About Launchpad Research

Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency specialising in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all consumer challenges.



