Launchpad Research Offers Packaging Research Solution to Help Business to Improve Their Packaging Performance

A well-renowned branding company in the UK, Launchpad Research offers packaging research solutions to help businesses to improve their packaging performance. Their innovative approach to testing packaging performance in the real world uses eye tracking solutions to test design elements. They explore how people feel and respond to packaging and crucially, give businesses crucial insight you need to spot areas of improvement. The company combines survey & eye tracking software to generate implicit metrics; visual saliency, prominence, findability & engagement unlocking greater insights for brand packaging.



Their team is well recognised for paper packaging expertise; as a result, they are often asked to carry out tailored market research of paper packaging products. Whether it is for corrugated, folding cartons or another paper packaging format, the company has the skills, knowledge, and expertise to undertake bespoke research for businesses.



Talking about their packaging research solution, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Your packaging needs to perform in two key environments. To be effective at the shelf, packaging must communicate effectively, grab attention, stand out against the competition, and appeal to your audience. At home it needs to perform effectively when handling; opening, dispensing, closing, during usage & storage, and for some categories ensure safety. We provide a toolkit approach to packaging research at varying stages, in-context & in the home."



Launchpad Research is one of the most well-renowned providers of marketing research tools in the UK. The organisation is a prominent name in the industry when it comes to providing best-in-class brands, products, and shopper research services. The company has expert personnel who strive hard to provide the ultimate service to their clients. In addition to packaging research solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other solutions including shopper research, brand tracking, concept development & evaluation, product testing, U&A, pricing research and many more.



About Launchpad Research

Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency that specialises in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all the consumer challenges.



