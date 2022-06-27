Launchpad Research Offers Pricing Research to Help Businesses Implement Data-Driven Pricing Strategies

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2022 -- Launchpad Research is one of the leading market research companies that offers pricing research solution to help businesses implement data-driven pricing strategies. They work with businesses to find the answers to their specific pricing questions, implementing pricing research best practices and techniques along the way. The software uses various methodologies for research including Van Westendorp Price Sensitivity Meter, Discreet Choice and Conjoint Analysis. The multidisciplinary approach of the solution to pricing research incorporates components of behavioural economics, econometrics, market research, psychology, finance, and marketing.



Their solution helps you find the optimal price point to both entice buyers and grow sustainable market share. The solution enables businesses to determine the optimal price point to maximise profit, revenue, and market share. They are dedicated to helping clients tackle their specific pricing challenges and dramatically grow profitability. The pricing research also guides organisations on how they can increase revenues and profit margin by increasing or decreasing prices. Businesses looking to gain actionable insights in pricing can go to Launchpad Research's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "We provide you with the customer information you need to make informed pricing strategy decisions. Whether you are planning to increase prices or thinking to price a new product, research is the key to effective pricing strategy. Our pricing research solution is able to predict customer perception of the new price, and as the result, what impact a price increase may have on revenue. Sound pricing research can be the difference between a successful product or service or a flop."



Launchpad Research is one of the most well-renowned providers of marketing research tools in the UK. The organisation is a prominent name in the industry when it comes to providing best-in-class brands, products, and shopper research services. The company's team of consultants has extensive experience in B2B and B2C markets within a wide range of industries. In addition to pricing research solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other solutions including shopper research, brand tracking, packaging research solutions, concept development & evaluation, product testing, U&A, pricing research and many more.



About Launchpad Research

Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency that specialises in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all the consumer challenges.



