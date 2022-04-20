Launchpad Research Offers Shopper Research Solutions to Help Businesses Analyse and Understand Customer Behaviour

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- Launchpad Research, a well-known market research firm in the UK, provides shopper research services to assist organisations in studying and understanding retail customer behaviour. They can provide insights that can assist brands all over the world make better decisions, allowing them to go forward with a greater grasp of their markets, customers, and culture. To bring the voice of the consumer into the core of your business, they mix active listening at every touchpoint with sophisticated analytical and segmentation approaches.



The company uses dynamic agile research methods to help your brand nurture innovation and new product development, measure customer satisfaction and track marketing performance to discover, reimagine and grow. Their services aim to help clients to deliver a superior customer experience and drive greater profitability and long-term loyalty. With the rise of digital commerce and new go-to-market models, they can help brands and retailers evolve what they offer. Businesses looking to gain actionable insights into shoppers' behaviour can check out Launchpad Research's website for more information.



Talking further about their shopper research solutions, one of the representatives from the company stated, "With over 1000 shopping studies conducted for global & national brands, we can confidently help you bring to market your initiatives with results that are evidence-based. Since the competitive environment influences what & how we buy, we provide a range of in-context solutions that can be scaled to fit your initiative. We also have the facility to build bays to reflect planograms and test new initiatives in-context alongside competitive brands."



Launchpad Research is one of the most sought-after providers of marketing research tools in the UK. The organisation is a prominent name in the industry when it comes to providing best-in-class brand, product and shopper research services. The company has a team of skilled professionals who strive hard to provide the ultimate service to their clients. In addition to shopper research solutions, the company also offers a plethora of other solutions including brand tracking, packaging research, concept development & evaluation, product testing, U&A, pricing research and many more.



About Launchpad Research

Launchpad Research is an independent, full-service research & insights agency that specialises in brand, product and shopper research. They are experts in discovering how consumers choose & use products and design bespoke research to address all the consumer challenges.



For more information, please visit – https://www.launchpadresearch.com/



Social Media Profiles



Twitter – https://twitter.com/LaunchpadMR

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/launchpadresearch/



Contact Details



London Office



5 St Johns Lane

London EC1M 4BH

Tel: +44 (0) 207 549 3563

Email: info@launchpadresearch.com



Newcastle Office



5 Apex Business Village

Newcastle upon Tyne

NE23 7BF

Tel: +44 (0) 191 250 4550

Email: info@launchpadresearch.com