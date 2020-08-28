LaunchTS, Sydney's RPO Recruiter Launches 5 Business Saving Benefits of MSP

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2020 -- Launch Talent Solutions is pleased to launch the Five Business Saving Benefits of MSP for Contingent Workforce. LaunchTS is a leading Sydney RPO Recruitment Firm, an MSP recruiter and Contingent Workforce Solutions Provider. The firm has released these business saving benefits to help certain businesses during the ongoing pandemic and Covid-19 crisis. These situations demand contingent workforce solutions more than ever and those looking for information on talent solutions or an MSP recruiter, this is the best place to start with. Following are the five benefits at a glance:



Contractor Visibility – With the MSP managing the contingent workforce, businesses can gain complete visibility of all the contractors through a VMS or Central Vendor Management System.



Workforce Health & Safety – The current nature of businesses is Work from Home. And it is not possible to keep track of the employee safety. MSP Recruiters will handle this part as well.



Compliance – Businesses don't have to worry about risks associated with compliance and non-compliance. Every contractor will be given onboarding and off boarding activities to ensure they adhere to the compliance terms.



Cost Savings – Gain better clarity on contingent workforce, save costs while maintaining peak performance and make better decisions.



Single Point of Contact – This Sydney RPO recruiter and MSP recruiter will be the single point of contact to effectively and efficiently manage the contingent workforce. From getting a quick insight into the numbers to utilizing the workforce in the most efficient manner, businesses can communicate with the POC anytime anywhere.



LaunchTS has been offering bespoke solutions for over a decade now and it is their constant endeavor to help Australian businesses and organizations steer their operations through the ongoing crisis. Discover the 5 Business Saving Benefits of MSP for the contingent workforce at https://launchts.com.au/how-msp-benefits-contingent-workforce-crisis/



About https://launchts.com.au/

Launch Talent Solutions established in 2006, is an Australian based talent acquisition firm that also offers contractor management solutions, contingent workforce solutions, recruitment process outsourcing for their clients. This award-winning firm offers services for clients across the nation with offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.



Media Contact

Launch Talent Solutions

Address: 23b/9 Castleeagh St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

Phone: +61-1300-010-490

Email: Info@launchts.com.au

Website: https://launchts.com.au