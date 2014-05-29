New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Polishes continued to attract little interest from consumers in 2013. The category has been considered predominately antiquated because it largely reflects an era when considerable time was spent polishing furniture and floors. Unfortunately, changing fashions and new lifestyles continued to move against shoe polish, while more-convenient alternatives to furniture and floor polish took sales away from those categories.
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape across polishes remained largely unchanged over the review period, with leading brands such as Kiwi in shoe polish and Mr Sheen in furniture polish left largely uncontested in their respective categories. A lack of consumer interest and a stagnant performance have given little incentive to manufacturers to innovate or spend heavily on advertising.
Industry Prospects
In the face of further decline, manufacturers will need to innovate in order to renew interest in the category and encourage growth. Product development is likely to be negligible and price promotion is forecast to remain a key aspect of the category to induce sales, thus continuing to limit value growth.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Polishes industry in Australia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Polishes industry in Australia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Polishes in Australia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Polishes in Australia?
- What are the major brands in Australia?
- What are the future prospects for the polishes market?
- What are the key new product launches in the polishes market?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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