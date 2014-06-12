New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Standard powder detergents was once again the main driver of growth for laundry care in 2013. Companies, both local and international, continued to invest in renewing their brands. They also added value to their products by changing their formulas or introducing new brands to their portfolios. Standard powder detergent companies also invested in distribution of their products through traditional and modern channels. Consumers also drove the growth of the category by using this product as a multi-purpose cleaner. This was the main reason why standard powder detergents per capita in Bolivia is one of the highest of the region.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever Andina Bolivia SA led sales of laundry detergents in Bolivia with 52% share of value shares in 2013. The company's brand Omo is produced locally, thus lowering its production costs and making it affordable for most consumers. The company has a strong distribution system that allows its brand to reach the majority of consumers in rural and urban areas. Moreover, the company invests frequently in renovating its brand by offering different formulas that consumers demand. Lastly, the company also supports its brand through television advertising, point-of-sale and printed press.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Laundry detergents is expected to post a value CAGR of 5% in constant 2013 prices over the forecast period. Domestic brands are expected to continue leading laundry detergents because they are more likely to offer competitive prices over the forecast period. In addition, these companies enjoy greater distribution capacity and with it they are able to reach the vast majority of consumers. Bar detergents is expected to continue losing consumers over standard powder detergents as this product becomes more affordable.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Bolivia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Bolivia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Bolivia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Laundry Care in Bolivia?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laundry Care in Lithuania
- Laundry Care in Hungary
- Laundry Care in Israel
- Laundry Care in Macedonia
- Laundry Care in Peru
- Laundry Care in France
- Laundry Care in Ireland
- Laundry Care in South Korea
- Laundry Care in Azerbaijan
- Laundry Care in Germany