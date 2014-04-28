New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in Hong Kong, China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Laundry care saw slower current value growth in 2013 than 2012 due to consumers' rising value consciousness. The latter drove consumers to demand higher effectiveness from their laundry care products, for instance concentrated laundry detergents. Consumers were also seeking value-added benefits such as antibacterial properties from laundry care in 2013.
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Hong Kong, China market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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