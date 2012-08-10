Laundry Care in Ireland - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in Ireland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2012 -- The ongoing economic woes in Ireland and further afield did not help the laundry care category. Throughout the review period there was a noticeable shift in purchasing towards more essential items such as detergents, and away from less essential product types such as carpet cleaners, starch/ironing aids and water softeners. These categories all registered volume declines over the review period, as well as current value declines. The shift in consumer sentiment away from the least necessary...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Ireland market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laundry Care in Russia
- Laundry Care in the Czech Republic
- Laundry Care in Italy
- Laundry Care in South Korea
- Laundry Care in Germany
- Laundry Care in France
- Laundry Care in Slovakia
- Laundry Care in India
- Laundry Care in China