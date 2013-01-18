Laundry Care in the Czech Republic - New Market Report Now Available

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in the Czech Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- The trend of Czech consumers showing a preference for specific laundry care products and compact powder detergents effective at a low temperature, which was visible in 2010, developed further in 2011. Demand for specific laundry detergents for colour, white and black laundry, as well as delicate clothes, strengthened further in 2011. Concentrated liquid detergents also saw a strong increase in demand in 2011.
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in Czech Republic market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Laundry Care in Dominican Republic
- Home Care Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Personal Care in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Market Focus - The Oral Hygiene Market in Czech Republic, to 2016
- Laundry Care in Italy
- Laundry Care in South Korea
- Personal Care in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Laundry Care in Russia
- Home Care in Italy
- Laundry Care in Germany