Top players in Laundry Folding Robots Market are:

FoldiMate (United States), Seven Dreamers Laboratories (Japan), Shanghai Xunduo laundry Equipment Co, .Ltd. (China), Shanghai Flying Fish Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), Taizhou Tongyang washing machinery manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), Sailstar (China), Jiangsu Jiezhong Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China),



Laundry Folding Robots Overview:

The laundry folding robots are the robots who can identify the clothes and fold them. It uses different sensors to identify the clothes and fold them physically. It can fold a cloth in less than a minute. Thus laundry folding robot makes the difficult task easy which will be a time saver for the user. Laundry folding robot will have more demand from developed and developing countries due to the busy lifestyle of the people.



On 2nd January 2018, Seven Dreamers Laboratory introduced the worldâ€™s first fully automated laundry folding robot, Laundroid. It uses artificial intelligence and visual analysis technology to recognize clothes.



Market Drivers

Increased Demand for Personal Service Robots

Increased Automation in Various Industries



Market Trend

Inclusion of Artificial Intelligence

Innovative Features in the Laundry Folding Robot



Market Challenges

Unable To Fold Extreme Size and Very Small Size Clothes



The Global Laundry Folding Robots Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fully-automatic, Half-automatic), Application (Residential sector, Commercial sector), Distribution Chanel (Online, Offline)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



